Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Down 37.9% in June

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. American Trust raised its position in shares of Azul by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 1.4% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Azul by 296.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Azul by 293.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 775,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Azul Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Azul stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Azul will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZUL. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

