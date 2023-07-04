Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 331 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HIFS traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,254. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $173.51 and a 52 week high of $335.53. The company has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.16.

Hingham Institution for Savings Cuts Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

