Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 689 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.37. 241,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,561. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

