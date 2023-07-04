Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.1 %

WY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. 2,115,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,193. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

