Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $24,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.99. 1,851,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

