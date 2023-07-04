Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,020. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

