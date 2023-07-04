Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.40. 693,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

