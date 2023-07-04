Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,798.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 239,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 237,613 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 377,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,168. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 819.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

