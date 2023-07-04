Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 176 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned 0.05% of Waters worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.77. The stock had a trading volume of 235,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.37 and a 200 day moving average of $304.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.09.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

