Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 2,079 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after acquiring an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,927,000 after purchasing an additional 193,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

CF traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.43. 983,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,404. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

