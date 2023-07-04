Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.