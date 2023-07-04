Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. 30,995,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,235,568. The firm has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

