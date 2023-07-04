Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Decreased by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. 30,995,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,235,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

