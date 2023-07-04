Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 430 ($5.46) to GBX 390 ($4.95) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDEV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.33) to GBX 501 ($6.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.60) to GBX 545 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.23) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday. Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 552 ($7.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 552 ($7.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 513.38 ($6.52).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.2 %

BDEV traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 418.20 ($5.31). 2,110,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,782. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($3.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 515 ($6.54). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 470.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 456.01. The firm has a market cap of £4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.