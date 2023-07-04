Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYCBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Barry Callebaut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barry Callebaut has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,233.33.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

Shares of BYCBF stock remained flat at $1,877.95 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,026.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,048.36. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,783.55 and a one year high of $2,250.00.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.