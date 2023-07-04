BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC started coverage on BELIMO in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
BELIMO Stock Performance
BELIMO stock opened at $482.31 on Friday. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $473.26 and a 12 month high of $500.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.28.
About BELIMO
BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BELIMO
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.