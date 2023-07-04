BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on BELIMO in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

BELIMO Stock Performance

BELIMO stock opened at $482.31 on Friday. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $473.26 and a 12 month high of $500.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.28.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

