Bender Robert & Associates Acquires New Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Bender Robert & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of UroGen Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URGN opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.76. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $16.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

