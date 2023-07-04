Bender Robert & Associates Has $18.87 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 5.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,193.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $615.54 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,247.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,168.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

