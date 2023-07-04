Bender Robert & Associates Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $541.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $509.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $239.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.