Berenberg Bank Cuts Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Price Target to GBX 800

Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,160 ($14.72) to GBX 800 ($10.15) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Marlowe Stock Performance
MRLWF stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. Marlowe has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $8.63.
About Marlowe
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marlowe
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.