Berenberg Bank Cuts Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Price Target to GBX 800

Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,160 ($14.72) to GBX 800 ($10.15) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Marlowe Stock Performance

MRLWF stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. Marlowe has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $8.63.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

