Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22.90 on July 28th

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $22.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Big Yellow Group Trading Up 1.1 %

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,087 ($13.80) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,440 ($18.28). The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,687.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.96) to GBX 1,125 ($14.28) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.13) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.96) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.

