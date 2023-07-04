Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

BILI stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

