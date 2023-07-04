Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,755 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.86% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $122,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $377.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.75 and a 200-day moving average of $434.79. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.25.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

