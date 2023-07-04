Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $725,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The medical research company reported ($32.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($10.29) million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

