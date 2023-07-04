Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Biome Grow Stock Performance

BIOIF remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,628. Biome Grow has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. Biome Grow Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

