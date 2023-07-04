BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTAI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.63.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $167,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,285 shares of company stock worth $2,037,651 in the last 90 days. 35.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

