BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $382.57 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $30,805.74 or 1.00008688 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $382.57 million and $476,611.59 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014266 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 31,064.53207394 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $477,252.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.