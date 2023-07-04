BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $30,796.69 on Major Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $382.46 million and $470,895.70 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $30,796.69 or 1.00062628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020085 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 31,064.53207394 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $477,252.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars.

