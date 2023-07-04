Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0704 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $39,738.05 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00204287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00058138 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00031763 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003268 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

