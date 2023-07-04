BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $460.37 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002086 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002704 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $10,426,420.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

