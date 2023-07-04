BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $460.37 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008808 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002704 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002086 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002704 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002714 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.