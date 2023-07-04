BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $395.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

