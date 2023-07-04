BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Simon Property Group accounts for about 0.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $807,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.15.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.