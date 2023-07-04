BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.