BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,386 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,386 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 993,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OXY opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company's revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

