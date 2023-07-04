BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes $491,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.15. 3,286,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906,877. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

