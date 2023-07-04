BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of BFZ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,449. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78.

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,097 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $82,467.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,194,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,737,626.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 425,424 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,770 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

