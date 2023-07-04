BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BGR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,816. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

