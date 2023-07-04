BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BGY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. 104,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,411. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 132.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 41.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

