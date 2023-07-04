BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 99,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $228,610.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,197,821.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,650,247 shares of company stock worth $25,585,254.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.