BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 52,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

