BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BMEZ stock traded down 0.04 on Tuesday, hitting 16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of 16.15. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.33 and a 1 year high of 17.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

