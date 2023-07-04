BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.04 on Tuesday, reaching 16.38. 150,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,965. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.33 and a 1-year high of 17.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of 16.20 and a 200-day moving average of 16.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

