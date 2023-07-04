BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.0% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $693.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.02. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

