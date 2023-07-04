BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Cut by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 3.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $693.58. 376,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $669.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.