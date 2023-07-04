BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. 29,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,407. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

