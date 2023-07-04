BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

BTA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

