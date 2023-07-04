BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 46,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 302,447 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,581,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 220,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 108,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

