BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 113,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $213,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

