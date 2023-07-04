BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. 53,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

