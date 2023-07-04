BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

MUJ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. 47,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,972. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

